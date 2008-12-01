The Simpsons: 'Mapple' store opens in Springfield

Last night's US episode of The Simpsons had a cheeky pop at Apple, with a 'Mapple' store opening up in the Springfield Mall.

"It's so sterile," moaned Lisa, on entering their new local Mapple store!

"MyPods! MyPhones! A Brainiac Bar!" she then gasps in amazement, before admitting to a Mapple Brainiac that she can't afford any Mapple products.

Instead, Lisa tries to buy some 'MyPhonies' white ear buds (so she can pretend that she has a MyPod). But even then cannot afford the $40!

Bart does Steve Mobs

Bart's hijacking and dubbing of a Steve Mobs' product announcement is pure comedy gold. Easily the highlight of the show.

"You think you're cool because you buy a $500 phone with a picture of a fruit on it. Well guess what? They cost 8 bucks to make and I pee on every one!" shouts Steve Mobs with the Bart Simpson voiceover.

"Who dares question the boss we fired 10 years ago and then brought back!" cries an angry Mapple Brainiac employee as the angry mob turns on Bart.

Check out part 1 now on YouTube. And then check out part 2!