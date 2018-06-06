Apple Watch Series 3 LTE officially goes on sale in the UAE

The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support has finally launched in the UAE in partnership with Etisalat. Apple’s fully connected wearable is launching in the usual two variants, a smaller 38mm watch that starts at AED 1,679 and a larger 42mm watch starting at AED 1,784.

Even though the smart watch has in-built LTE support, users will still need a iPhone to make it work. Once the watch and smartphone have been paired, the Apple Watch can function as a standalone device.

It can do so because the e-SIM inside the Apple Watch Series 3 allows the same number to be functional on both devices. It’s the reason why the watch needs to be launched with network carriers and in the UAE, Etisalat is the first one to come on-board.

Before the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, the iPhone could only deliver notifications to the Apple Watch using bluetooth. This required a certain level of proximity to the phone. But, with LTE connectivity, even if users leave the phone at home, the Apple Watch can make calls, receive them and allow app functionality.

The watch is water resistant up to 50 meters, and has a barometric altimeter to measure elevation. It runs on a dual-core processor and wireless chip. According to Apple, the watch can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE UAE pricing and availability

Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE goes on sale in the UAE on the 15th of June with pre-orders starting on the 8th of June. Consumers can pre-order the wearable directly from Apple at this time. We will update this article if Etisalat also lists the watch for sale on it's website.

Apple Watch Series 3 will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Gray colors with the Aluminum finish while the Stainless Steel model will be available in Space Black and the usual Stainless Steel finish. A red crown on the side differentiates the LTE model with a non-LTE model.

As far as prices are concerned, the 38mm watch starts at AED 1,679 while the 42mm watch starts at AED 1,784. A silicon band matching the color of the watch is included in that price but there are tons of other bands that can be used to customize any Apple Watch.