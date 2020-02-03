Apple Watch sale at Walmart: deals on the Apple Watch 3 and 5 for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you're looking to save money on the perfect gift, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's V-Day gift guide includes discounts on popular tech items, like the best-selling Apple Watch.



Right now, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $189. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 38mm smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with cellular on sale for $229 and the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384.

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Apple Watch Series 3 and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smartwatch. We don't know how long Walmart will have the Apple Watch at this record-low price, so you should act fast before it's gone.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $189 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 back in stock and sale for $189. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $229 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale for $229. The Series 3 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The latest smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display and includes an updated ECG app.

View Deal

More US Valentine's Day sales

Amazon - A wide selection of gifts for him, her, kids, pets and more

- A wide selection of gifts for him, her, kids, pets and more Godiva Chocolates - Semi-annual sale, up to 60% off select products

- Semi-annual sale, up to 60% off select products Victoria's Secret - Semi-annual sale, up to 70% off sitewide

- Semi-annual sale, up to 70% off sitewide Shari's Berries - Same-day delivery in select areas

- Same-day delivery in select areas Lindt Chocolates - Free standard shipping on orders $75+ with code FREESHIP75

- Free standard shipping on orders $75+ with code FREESHIP75 Nordstrom - Handpicked gifts that ship for free

- Handpicked gifts that ship for free Overstock - Save on jewelry, watches, candles, and more

- Save on jewelry, watches, candles, and more Target - A large selection of Valentine's Day candy, treats, and home decor

Discover more Apple watch sales with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals on every model still stocked by retailers.



You can also see our list of Valentine's Day flowers: the best online flower delivery services.