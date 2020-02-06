Apple Watch sale at Best Buy: the Apple Watch 4 gets a $100 price cut

If you're looking to snag a deal on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you're in luck. Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $249. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. If you're interested in LTE connectivity, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG app to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated. The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.



The Apple Watch Series 5 currently retails for $399, which makes the $249 price tag on the Apple Watch 4 extremely appealing. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 40mm Apple Watch 4 on sale for $249. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch which tracks activity, popular workouts, calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

