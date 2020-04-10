Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for just $199

Track your health stats and stay connected with the best-selling Apple Watch 3 that's currently on sale for just $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 38mm smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan with your smartwatch, the Apple Watch 3 with LTE connectivity is on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $399, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 smartwatch extremely attractive. Shop the Apple Watch 3 below and keep in mind Apple is currently offering fast, free delivery on every order.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Apple

You can snag the 38mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199. The GPS-included smartwatch tracks all-day activity and gives you the ability to send messages, make calls, receive notifications, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $299 at Apple

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale for $299. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

