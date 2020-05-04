Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with a better keyboard and better specs

Following updates to the larger MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, Apple has now released an updated version of the MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch). Unlike the 15-inch version of the MacBook Pro that grew to 16-inches, the smaller version of the MacBook Pro remains at 13-inches.

What it does gain is the new Apple Magic Keyboard with dedicated TouchID and Escape keys, as well as a bump in specs. With the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro shifting back to a scissor based keyboard mechanism, Apple's experiment with butterfly keyboards is officially over.

Coming to specs, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is using 10th-generation Intel processors, and it appears as if they're Ice Lake using Intel Iris Graphics. The entry level models of the device are still using 8th-generation Whiskey Lake processors.

The big difference will probably lie in battery life, as Ice Lake is a much more efficient CPU. If you do go with one of the new processors, you'll be able to configure the MacBook Pro 2020 with up to 32GB of RAM.

Pricing and configurations

The price of the MacBook Pro starts at AED 5,459 for 13-inch model with a 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a rather limiting 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You’ll need AED 7,599 to step it up to a 2.0GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Want the lone Intel Core i7 configuration running at 2.3GHz? That’s an extra AED 840, while jumping from 16GB to 32GB of RAM costs an extra AED 1,680, bringing the total to AED 10,959 for the maxed CPU and RAM configuration with 1TB of storage. You can go all the way up to 4TB, but that adds another AED 4,200.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch was announced on Monday, May 4, and the first shipments appear to be scheduled for dispatch in 5-7 days for the based models with the higher-end versions estimated at 1-2 weeks later.