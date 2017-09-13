Apple Pay officially coming to United Arab Emirates

Apple's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the announcement of Apple Pay in the UAE.

When it launches before the end of this calendar year, Apple Pay will support Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from six banks. These include EmiratesNBD, Mashreq, HSBC, RAKBANK, Standard Chartered and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Customers of these banks will be able to make pay with their iPhone 6S or later, or, an Apple Watch at participating outlets.

Matthew Colebrook, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, MENA & Turkey, HSBC, said: “HSBC is excited to soon bring to its UAE customers Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. As digitisation picks up in banking, and customers’ demand more convenient and secure solutions for their everyday payment needs, the launch of Apple Pay in the UAE will help encourage usage and acceptance of contactless payments.”