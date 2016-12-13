Apple AirPods release date finally confirmed

Apple has finally announced the release date for its Bluetooth AirPods, which were initially launched alongside the iPhone 7 in September.

You're able to buy them directly from Apple's online store now or you can wait to buy them in store at the beginning of next week.

If you're in the US the AirPods will cost you $159.99 and will be ready for collection on December 22.

So close

Customers in the UK will be able to grab this at £159.99 with the first wave of deliveries set for Monday December 19 onward.

You'll need to hurry though as stock is limited. Apple wrote on its website, "AirPods will be shipping in limited quantities at launch and customers are encouraged to check online for updates on availability and estimated delivery dates."

We've tried out the AirPods - our hands on review said it has intelligent connectivity, but the design isn't for everyone. Looks like you'll be able to make your own mind up very soon.