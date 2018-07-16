Amazon Prime Day sale begins today at 12 noon

Amazon is set to kick off the much hyped Prime Day 2018 sale in India starting 12 noon today. There’s a lot more coming up for grabs this time and the sale is expected to be bigger than last year. Since it’s the second edition of sale, its likely that the e-commerce giant will come up with more products on offer and genuine deals.

Before you gear up for the sale, note that the sale is only accessible to Amazon Prime members. So if you are expecting discounts and have a wishlist ready, make sure you have a subscription. Also, members using 30-day trial are also eligible to shop. Those who want the subscription just for the sale can opt for Rs 129 monthly plan. Some Airtel and Vodafone customers can also avail free membership under their plans, and prepaid customers can avail 50% discount on the fee.

Amazon has planned more than 200 new product launches during the sale, which is first for India. Customers will be able to choose between wide array of categories and thousand of product options from brands like WD, Sennheiser, Godrej, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

As per Amazon, this season is expected to be great for potential smartphone buyers. Many products like Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro 10.or G and more will se price cuts. Moreover, new models like Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Samsung Note 8 will be available at exchange discount and cashbacks. Honor has already announced discount on its phones, you can get all the deals here.

For more details on the Prime Day and up to minute deals, you can follow our hub and make the most out the deals.