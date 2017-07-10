Amazon Prime Day 2017: What's new on Prime Video?

Amazon is hosting Prime Day in India from Monday where the e-commerce giant is expected to unveil some amazing deals for its users starting 6 PM IST. But as a prelude to the Prime Day, Amazon has already launched new video content on Prime Video between July 5 and July 9. Along with this, Amazon Prime Video will also start streaming the first Amazon India Original series on Prime Day.

Inside Edge is a 10 episode Amazon Original web series which stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi among others and revolves around the world of T20 cricket, the men and women who control the game from behind and their desire to rule it. The series has been created by Karan Anshuman and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media & Entertainment.

The first episode of Inside Edge has already started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the rest of them are expected to stream starting midnight, July 10.

Before kicking off the Prime Day deals, Amazon expanded its video content catalogue by adding 6 new titles to Prime Video. The new titles include Star Trek Beyond which premiered on July 5, Sully on July 8, Deepwater Horizon on July 6 and a Stand-up comedy special, Haq Se Single by Zakir Khan on July 9.

Amazon Prime Day is only accessible by Prime membership holders. Non-Prime members can subscribe to Prime membership by signing-up for Rs 499 that will make them eligible for Prime Day and all exclusive deals for up to one year.