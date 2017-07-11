Amazon Kindle price: how much does it cost?

Update: It's Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Kindle price has been slashed across the board. Here are the on sale Kindle prices in the US, if you have a Prime membership. Note these prices expire at midnight on July 12:

The Amazon Kindle price is seeing a pair of deep discounts for Prime members in the UK. Here are the on sale Amazon Kindle prices for Amazon UK Prime members. Note these prices expire at midnight on July 12:

Below you'll find pre-Prime Day prices for the Amazon Kindle across the US, UK and Australia.

It can be difficult to differentiate the prices since you have so many choices: Amazon Kindle , Amazon Kindle Paperwhite , Amazon Kindle Voyage and Amazon Kindle Oasis .

Each offers a top-of-the-line reading experience, but as you go up in price, more features are added, including longer battery life and better screen tech.

Here's how the Amazon Kindle price stacks up across regions, though definitely take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals if you're a Prime or Prime Student member. The savings won't last long.

The best Amazon Kindle deals in July

Amazon Kindle price

This is the entry-level e-reader for shoppers, but it's still a great value that offers a touchscreen display and enjoyable reading experience that won't make your bank account weep.

The Amazon Kindle price in the US is $79.99 with Special Offers, which are ads on the lock screen, and $99.99 without ads.

The Amazon Kindle price in the UK is £59.99 with ads, and £69.99 without marketing material greeting you whenever your Kindle awakens.

The Amazon Kindle price in Australia is AU$109 from Officeworks , a retailer that sells Amazon hardware in the country. There's no mention of Special Offers on this variant.

Amazon Kindle $49.99 Shipping from Free View

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price

Moving up the ladder is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Featuring a super-sharp 6-inch HD display and 4GB of storage, this e-reader almost feels like you're holding a real piece of paper in your hands. And the Kindle Paperwhite price is relatively friendly, too.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price in the US is $119.99 with Special Offers, and $139.99 without ads.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price in the UK starts at £109.99 and is £119.99 without ads.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price in Australia is AU$174 from Officeworks, and again we don't see any sign of Special Offers, aka ads, on this variant.

Amazon Kindle Voyage price

The penultimate Kindle e-reader is the Amazon Kindle Voyage. Think of the Voyage as an upgraded Paperwhite with an even sharper screen, plus a few other bells and whistles. These include various light sensors and PagePress, which lets you turn a page without lifting a finger. It doesn't cost as much as the Kindle Oasis either.

The Amazon Kindle Voyage price in the US is $199.99 with Special Offers, and $219.99 without ads.

The Amazon Kindle Voyage price in the UK starts at £169.99 for Wi-Fi only and goes up to £229.99 when you add free 3G. Special Offers appear to be on tap for both models.

The Amazon Kindle Voyage price in Australia is $294 from Officeworks.

Amazon Kindle Oasis price

We've reached peak Kindle with the Amazon Kindle Oasis. This is the most premium Kindle ever, and though it's price is high, you're paying for the most comfortable e-reader experience of all time. It's not only super thin and light, but also comes with a leather charging cover that extends the Kindle Oasis battery life not by weeks, but by months.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis price in the US starts at $289.99 with Special Offers, and is $309.99 without ads.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis price in the UK is £269.99 for Wi-Fi only and £329.99 for Wi-Fi plus Free 3G. Again, expect Special Offers on your lock screen with both models.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis price in Australia is AU$449 from Officeworks.

Amazon Kindle bundles

One of the great things about ordering an Amazon Kindle is that more often than not you can nab a bundle, meaning you get the e-reader plus a number of accessories you'd typically buy separately.

Here are some of the Amazon Kindle bundles available right now:

Amazon Paperwhite Travel Bundle: Normally $269.96, this bundle is now $199.97, a savings of $69.99. You get a Kindle Paperwhite with Special Offers, a premium leather cover, power adapter and a travel bag to tote around your Kindle in either black or grey.

Amazon Kindle Voyage Travel Bundle: Normally $374.96, this bundle is now $304.97, a savings of $69.99. You get a Kindle Voyage with Special Offers, a premium leather cover, power adapter and a travel bag in either black or grey.

Kindle Oasis Travel Bundle: Amazon is selling this bundle that's normally $379.97 for $309.98, a savings of $69.99. You get a Kindle Oasis with Special Offers, a premium walnut cover, power adapter and Travel Bag in either black or grey.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: Everything you need to get going with Paperwhite is right here for $159.97 / £147.97, a savings of $20 and £10, respectively. In this bundle you get a Paperwhite with Special Offers (and Wi-Fi in the UK), a leather cover and power adapter.