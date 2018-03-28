Amazon Kindle Lite app will solve reading woes on patchy networks

Amazon has launched the Kindle Lite - a reading app that takes up lesser space on your smartphone. The app is designed specially for phones with low storage and weaker internet connectivity. Interestingly, India is the first country where Amazon has released the app.

Similar to the Go version of Google apps, the Kindle Lite App is less than 2MB and has all the necessary Kindle features like personalised recommendations, Whispersync (helps you sync your ebooks across devices) and also has free eBook samples and titles in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam.

The Kindle Lite app was first released as an open beta last year to enhance customer experience with faster downloads, instant reading and a lighter app. The best part is that it retains all the necessary features that exist on the Kindle App. Meaning, customers can buy eBooks through a personalised shopping experience, they can zoom into images, has night-mode for reading in dark, resizable font size and more.

The app is now available to download on the Google Play Store for all Android phones.

During the first month of launch, customers will also get 80% cashback on their first eBook purchased on Kindle Lite through Amazon Pay.