Amazing Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones hit lowest price ever

This Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone deal offers the cheapest price we've ever seen on Techradar's leading pair of cups. You can grab these amazing headphones for just $278 this week at Walmart, a fantastic saving over their usual $349.99 price tag.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have been top of the leaderboard in our selection of the best noise-canceling headphones for two years now, but they've earned it. Despite releasing in 2017, they still bring industry-leading noise cancellation to the party, with the sound quality to match. Not only that, but they still clean up the competition with a 30-hour battery life and a fantastic wireless range to match.

These Sony headphones are renowned for their quality, stability, and second-to-none noise cancellation, and today they're coming in at a far lower price than their more recent competitors. They've always offered fairly unbeatable audio, and now that they've been around for a couple of years, they're starting to enter the world of unbeatable price as well.

If you're looking for a Sony headphone deal that offers top of the range noise cancellation, portability, audio quality, and comfort, you'll want to look no further than this Sony WH-1000XM3 price cut. They weren't named TechRadar's top noise-canceling headphones two years in a row for nothing, and this deal from Walmart makes it just that little bit easier to treat your ears this Christmas.

