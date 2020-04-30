The all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a rare price cut at Best Buy

The all-new Apple Watch 5 is loaded with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected, and Best Buy currently has a rare price cut on the Series 5 smartwatch.



For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. If you're looking for a cellular plan, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $484.

The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



While the $15 price cut might not seem like much, discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch are very rare. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Series 5 watch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384 at Best Buy. The swimproof smartwatch features GPS technology, an always-on retina display, and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $484 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a rare price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

