Airtel joins Seamless Alliance, a global initiative to improve in-flight connectivity

Bharti Airtel has become a part of the ‘Seamless Alliance’ at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. This alliance allows members to provide their customers with uninterrupted connectivity even when they’re in an aircraft.

Using satellite technology, users would get the same high speed/low latency connectivity, regardless of whether they’re on the ground or in the skies.

The goal of the alliance enables is to facilitate cost reduction for both involved parties, the telcos and the airlines. The founding members of this initiative are OneWeb, Airbus, Delta and Sprint, along with Bharti Airtel.

The idea here is to expand beyond the five founding members eventually and attract additional operators in the industry, further reducing costs.

The alliance would enable the members to streamline system integration and certification, provide open specification for interoperability, increase accessibility for passengers and enable integrated billing.