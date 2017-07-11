After a great cheap phone? The Moto G5 is discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Ranking in second place in our list of the best cheap phones you can buy right now, we would recommend you picking up the Moto G5 any day of the week but Amazon Prime Day 2017 makes it an even better choice.

For one day only, Amazon has discounted the Moto G5 down to £134.99 when it's usually £179.99.

You'll need to be a Prime member or have a free trial to get the deal and we expect Amazon to stop selling the Moto G5 at that price at midnight on July 11 so you may need to grab it fast.

It's one of the limited phone deals on Amazon Prime Day this year. The only other deal we're recommending is the Wileyfox Swift 2 X that has been discounted to £149.99 but usually costs over £200.