Twitter ban: how to access and unblock the social network from anywhere

Rife with political discourse and occasionally intercepted with the odd topical meme, Twitter - for many - is a main source for news, sitting alongside Facebook and Instagram as one of the most popular and well-know social networking sites. It's inevitable, then, that organisations and certain countries would implement a Twitter ban.

With 187 million active daily users, it's fair to assume many will be keen to access it no matter where you are. All you have to do to navigate blanket blocks or bypass complete Twitter bans is make use of a VPN so that you can keep on tweeting.

This comes in June 2021 as Nigeria instigates a ban on the use of the social network following a controversial tweet by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari being taken down. In retaliation, the Nigerian government has suspended the use of Twitter, claiming it was a tool "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

Nigeria isn't the only place where Twitter is banned, either. China, Iran, North Korea, and Turkmenistan have also instated their own censorship of Twitter (as well as other sites and apps).

Whether you're planning to visit any of these destinations and want to access Twitter while you're away, or find yourself faced with restrictions on social media at your place of work, or school or college, we've got all the details on how to access Twitter with a VPN and bypass a Twitter ban.

ExpressVPN - the top VPN for unblocking

Plenty of VPN providers are fantastic at bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking online platforms. ExpressVPN is our favorite of the lot , with an intuitive, clean interface that makes it easy-to-use even if you're a VPN newbie. Its fantastic encryption and security features make it our go-to choice.



Why do I need a VPN to access Twitter?

Whether a simple server block or a complete Twitter censorship, there are a number of reasons you may need a VPN to gain access to Twitter's website or app. Many schools and offices prevent students and employees from accessing social networking websites to prevent the mis-use of equipment, and to streamline work efficiency. It's also a fair suggestion that social media blocks in schools help to curtail online bullying.

If you want to access Twitter when at work or at school, the help of a VPN will allow you to bypass these blocks implemented on the networks IP address to appear as if you are browsing from outside of these boundaries.

Social media censorship across a number of countries is a different story and a big hit on civilian liberties where voices are being supressed. If you're abroad in one of these locations, you'll be in want of a VPN to access Twitter, as well as other social networks and websites otherwise off limits. There's a reason both a YouTube VPN and a VPN for China are in demand.

How to access Twitter with a VPN

Choose and sign up for a VPN Once you've completed your ExpressVPN download, you're already halfway there. Launch your VPN and choose your location - this will depend on whether it is the case of an institution or a country Twitter ban. If it's your office/school, choose a local server for the fastest connection. If you are facing a country wide block, choose a server in a different country. Connecting to a server will essentially change your visible IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing elsewhere, whether it's outside of the building, or in another country altogether. Load up Twitter or the app and continue tweeting your hot takes and retweeting hilarious memes.

It's worth noting you'll only be able to install a VPN if you have administrator rights on your device. This process may therefore not work if your computer is supplied by an employer or school.

For those in territories where a Twitter ban has been instigated, you may also require a Wi-Fi connection to access the social network. In some instances, Twitter has been suspended via mobile carriers.

