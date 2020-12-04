VPN Monster review

VPN Monster is a basic service with simple apps, torrent support, and some extras that make it appealing to users, with one catch - you have to be fluent in Russian to use it without any problems. It also has below-average performance and doesn’t unblock Netflix but hey, at least it’s cheap.

Founded in 2014, VPN Monster is a Russian-language provider of VPN services that offers strong encryption for your data traffic, changes your DNS address to hide the sites you visit from your ISP, prevents browser fingerprinting, and protects your sensitive information in unsecured WiFi networks.

Unfortunately, it isn’t available in any other language except Russian, so if you’re not fluent in it, you might want to check out other platforms that include today’s best VPN providers.

Price

VPN Monster can be yours for free for 30 days, which counts as a free trial. Do note that this plan entails speed and server limitations, and to get it, you’ll need to share the information about the service on your social media page, blog, YouTube channel, or forum. Another option is to try it out for only 7 days but with no obligation.

The premium plans begin with the 1-month option at ₽460 (Russian ruble) or $6.30/month. This plan is followed by the 6-month subscription at ₽1490 or $20.39 (equal to $3.40/month) and the 1-year plan at ₽2260 or $30.92 (equal to $2.57/month), which places the provider on the lower end of the price ladder.

Under one account, it is possible to use it on up to six devices at the same time (or more if you enable it on a router). All the premium plans come with a 7-day money-back guarantee in case you end up disappointed with anything related to the service. You can purchase your account using credit/debit cards, PayPal, Qiwi, WebMoney, and even Bitcoin.

Alternatives

VPN Monster is a decent service but is only available in Russian, it’s speeds are below-average, it doesn’t have a large server network, and it cannot unblock the major geo-blocked VOD services like Netflix or BBC iPlayer. For this reason, the industry’s top players like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, and CyberGhost are a better choice, even if some of them are more expensive.

Streaming

Unfortunately, this VPN vendor can’t provide you with access to popular streaming channels like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc. that often restrict access to their content in certain regions. If this is a priority for you, then you should choose a provider that can offer you what you need.

About company

VPN Monster is owned by an offshore company called SC Source Network, registered in the Republic of Seychelles, outside of the inquisitive gaze of any governments that like to spy on the people and organizations on their territories. Seychelles also has no law forcing any organization operating under its jurisdiction to store its users’ data.

The provider has 120 servers in 40 countries around the world, including in Russia, Brazil, Israel, South Africa, Isle of Man, Hong Kong, Iceland, Slovenia, and more.

Privacy and encryption

Some of VPN Monster’s servers are P2P-optimized and allow you to torrent securely and anonymously, without leaking any of your personal information into the outside world. These, and all your other activities, are safe with this provider thanks to the use of the OpenVPN (TCP and UDP) protocol, along with the AES-256 bit traffic encryption and SHA-512 hash algorithm with TLS authorization.

As an addition to the standard security measures, the provider also uses a kill switch - a tool that protects your real IP address from leaking by shutting off your Internet access whenever the VPN is disconnected.

On top of that, it deploys protective mechanisms for blocking the leaks of DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC, as well as Double VPN. Additionally, a VPN+TOR feature is in the works, to be introduced sometime in the future. VPN Monster can also obfuscate your VPN traffic so that the visited websites and services can’t recognize you’re even using a VPN. It can also change the time zone of your PC to match the time zone of the selected VPN server.

In its Privacy Policy, VPN Monster adamantly states that it doesn’t store users’ IP addresses or local IPs, users’ activity logs, browser history, connection/disconnection times, or traffic received by the user. However, it does say that it expects you to comply with the laws of your country, the country of the selected VPN server, and the country of the company’s registration - Seychelles. It adds that any violations of these laws will be prosecuted in accordance with the local legislation.

Support

VPN Monster has native apps for Windows, Mac, and Android, but can also be enabled on iOS through OpenVPN Connect, as well as on Linux and routers using configuration files, all with the help of manual installation guides on the website (in Russian, of course). The provider’s Android app has been given a rating of 3.1 by 236 people on Google Play store and has been downloaded over 10,000 times. It was last updated on June 27, 2019.

The website is a pretty good source of information on the platform, as long as you understand Russian or translate it with Google Translate. It also has an FAQ section, although it isn’t plentiful. There’s also a blog, again, in Russian. Contacting customer support is possible using email and by opening a ticket. That said, we never got a response to our general query.

Speed and experience

Even though the Windows app is entirely in Russian and we aren’t fluent, we managed to use it only with a little difficulty, as the app is very simple and intuitive. There’s a prominent button for connecting/disconnecting, you only need to click on the server location to choose it, and the gear icon is used for tweaking the settings.

We first tested a server selected automatically for our location. The connection failed the first few times, but after we continued trying, it connected us to a server in Hungary. We fired up the speed test and we got mediocre results - only 12Mbps on a 70Mbps testing connection.

Then it was the turn for a server further away - in the USA (New York). The results were expectedly poorer than for the server in Hungary - only 3.8Mbps.

Verdict

VPN Monster is a simple anonymity platform that protects your privacy online and supports torrenting, deploying several useful tools to achieve this, and all under some very low rates. However, it is slow, doesn’t unblock Netflix or BBC iPlayer, is barely usable for anyone that doesn’t speak Russian, the speeds are rather low, and it doesn’t have a lot of servers. All things considered, if you have the money, you should rather spend it on a better service, such as ExpressVPN.