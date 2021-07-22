Temp Mail temporary email review

Temp Mail is right up there with the best temporary email services we’ve tested. Its mobile apps are excellent, its user interface is intuitive, and the premium subscription adds a selection of advanced features.

People across the world take advantage of the best secure email providers to ensure highly secure, privacy-centric email messaging. Sometimes, though, all you need is a temporary email address to receive a message that you don’t necessarily want to be delivered to your personal inbox.

This is where platforms such as Temp Mail come in handy. Although simple in its functionality, it offers streamlined temporary email solutions, enabling you to receive messages without providing any personal information.

Our Temp Mail review outlines the pros and cons of the service to help you decide whether or not you should use it.

Plans and pricing

At the most basic level, Temp Mail is free for all users. You can access temporary generic email addresses, receive mail, and retain full anonymity without paying a cent. This is standard across the temporary email industry, but Temp Mail goes one step further by offering a premium subscription option.

This comes in at $10 per month with monthly billing or $60 per month with annual billing. You will be able to connect your own custom domain, generating temporary email addresses that are @yourdomain.

At the same time, you’ll retain full privacy and anonymity—you will have to provide another email address to sign up, but crypto payments are accepted, which makes it easier to avoid giving any identifying information. You will also be able to access premium support, and every plan comes with up to 100 MB of email storage.

Features

Temp Mail is one of the more advanced temporary email services that we’ve used, and there are a few impressive features worth noting.

One standout feature is Temp Mail’s API (Application Programming Interface). With this, developers and other tech-savvy users can integrate the Temp Mail platform with their own website or app.

This could be useful for a number of reasons. For example, you might like to add a small tool to your website that enables visitors to generate their own temporary email addresses. Using Temp Mail’s API will make it very easy to do this.

Another neat feature is Temp Mail’s mobile apps. These are available for both Android and iOS devices, and both can be downloaded for free. There are in-app purchases available for those who want a premium subscription. It’s worth noting, however, that you’ll have to put up with basic ads. Overall, though, the apps are tidy and intuitive.

There’s also a Google Chrome plugin that you can add to your browser if you plan to use Temp Mail regularly. This is free and can be used to generate temporary email addresses at the click of a button.

Interface and in use

To use Temp Mail, you simply have to navigate to the website, generate a new temporary email address, and use it to receive messages. The entire interface is tidy and intuitive, and you shouldn’t have any issues whatsoever.

New emails will be shown as a list just underneath your temporary address. Select the message you want to view, do what you need to with it, and then delete it to ensure privacy is maintained across the board.

Temp Mail also comes in Android, iOS, and Chrome browser extensions. These are all easy to use and well made, and they add an extra layer of versatility to the service.

Support

The Temp Mail platform is quite simple and very easy to use, so you shouldn’t run into any problems. If you do, though, you will be able to reach out to the support team via the online contact form. This makes Temp Mail quite unique, as most alternative temporary email platforms don’t offer any contact options whatsoever.

Along with this, there’s a useful FAQ page where you can find answers to common questions. You can also browse the selection of articles on the company’s blog page to find more information about temporary email solutions.

Security

Although it doesn’t provide a lot of information about its security practices, it’s nice to see that Temp Mail has a detailed privacy policy and terms of use document. The privacy policy states that no personal information is collected, and your IP address won’t ever be stored. And all temporary inboxes are 100% anonymous, which is great to see.

The competition

There are numerous temporary email services on the web. Temp Mail is one of our favorites, but it’s also worth considering 10 Minute Mail. This platform provides temporary dedicated email addresses which are deleted after a preset time period, making it a great option for those who are concerned about privacy.

Alternatively, you might like to sign up for a more advanced secure email service such as Posteo. This platform uses secure storage and transmission methods to reduce the risk of data leaks. Personal data that could be used to identify you is never stored on the company’s servers, and the platform boasts a strong focus on privacy.

Final verdict

After careful consideration, we can comfortably say that Temp Mail provides one of the best temporary email services that we’ve used. It’s available across iOS, Android, and desktop devices, and the user interface is simple and intuitive.

There’s also a comprehensive privacy policy that outlines how user data is collected and used, and you can even reach out to the team via the online contact form.

At the end of the day, we’d recommend seriously considering Temp Mail if you’re looking for a reliable, secure temporary email solution.