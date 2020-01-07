Roccat Kain 202 AIMO review

The perfect baseline for wireless gaming mice, the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO provides excellent, comfortable design along with high-end performance, great click response and software support that keeps everything simple, all for a hundred bucks. RGB lighting is just the cherry on top of an extremely competent sundae.

The new Roccat Kain 200 AIMO has been updated, and we've been playing around with this pearly-white gaming mouse. The Roccat Kain 202 AIMO is admirable for its ability to do one thing really well: be a mouse.

If that sounds strange, let us elaborate. Gaming mice have evolved significantly over the past decade, with the emergence of features such as real-time DPI tweaking, numerous programmable extra buttons and ‘sniper mode’ hotkeys.

The Roccat Kain 202 AIMO is recognisably a gaming mouse, but it forgoes a lot of the flotsam features that bog down some of its competitors. Priced at $99.99 (£89.99, AU$218) for the white model, it still keeps the stuff that really matters, but the focus for this product is to make pointing and clicking as fluid, fast, and comfortable as possible.

That comes to the fore immediately in the form of Roccat’s ‘Titan Click’ feature. The mechanisms underneath the two main split mouse buttons was completely overhauled for Titan Click, resulting in an undeniably pleasing experience. Both buttons have a satisfying, responsive click thanks to hidden hinges and low-tolerance springs.

The Titan Click mechanism has been overhauled (Image credit: Future)

The real mechanical star of this mouse is definitely the scroll wheel, though. Not only is the Titan Wheel 2.0 (yes, they named that too) pleasing to scroll with, but it delivers a weighty wheel click with great physical feedback.

That design quality does extend to the rest of the mouse too. The two side buttons and DPI swapper all feel responsive, and the overall shape of the mouse fits comfortably under the palm despite lacking a thumb rest. The Roccat Kain 202 AIMO weighs just over a hundred grams, and it feels very nice to use indeed.

The 50-hour battery life – dependent on RGB brightness – is respectable for any wireless mouse, although we do wish that Roccat hadn’t specifically shaped the microUSB charging port on the mouse to ensure use of the included cable. It’s a frustrating trend with a lot of tech hardware right now; if you lose the cable that comes with the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO, you can’t replace it with any cheap microUSB power cable.

The set-up process is relatively straightforward too; just plug in the tiny USB dongle and off things go. Use of Roccat’s Swarm software is a must here, allowing you to tweak all manner of settings from DPI profiles to automatic standby modes. Thankfully, Swarm is an easy program to use and doesn’t attempt to clutter your PC with unnecessary add-ons like some hardware control software.

We mentioned RGB lighting earlier - it’s there, but it’s relatively subdued, with gently pulsing rainbow LEDs beneath the scroll wheel and Roccat logo. It looks pretty good, and flashes briefly with specific colors when you hit the DPI profile switch button to adjust your sensitivity on the fly.

The RGB lighting is configurable (Image credit: Future)

Assuming that most gamers will want to keep their DPI control and left-right clicks, that leaves two buttons to remap for gaming (three if you include the scroll wheel button). It’s certainly not enough for MMORPG fans, but for shooters and action games it should do just fine.

Our final criticism of the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO might seem like a petty one, but it’s still a frustration. A diminutive USB dongle connects the 202 to your computer, but there’s nowhere to store it on the body of the mouse itself, as many other wireless mice offer. It’s not likely to be an issue if you’re using a desktop PC, but if you want a wireless mouse for your laptop, this might not be the best choice.

The dongle isn't ideal (Image credit: Future)

On the whole, though, it’s hard to dislike the Kain 202 AIMO. It just feels really nice in the hand, the matte finish almost soft to the touch. It’s grippy and feels quite durable, and while the bright white color had us worried about wear and tear, Roccat promises the hybrid anti-wear coating is also dirt-resistant. It’s a good wireless mouse, plain and simple.

Crucially, the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO performs well (Image credit: Future)

Buy it if…

You want straightforward performance

The Kain 202 AIMO isn’t an overly fancy mouse, but it looks decent and performs admirably. If all you’re using your mouse for is pointing and clicking, the 202 does that better than much of the competition.

You appreciate robust design

This isn’t a mouse that will win any beauty contests, but the ergonomic design is still killer; it feels comfortable to use even for extended periods and the exterior is durable, prepared for either desktop or on-the-go computing.

You like tweaking your peripherals

Roccat’s Swarm software isn’t overly complex, but it works well and is easy to navigate, making it great for gamers who like to fiddle with their hardware settings.

Don’t buy it if…

You play MMOs

The same goes for many strategy games and MOBAs. The Kain 202 is a great mouse, but it lacks the extraneous buttons that make other gaming mice better-equipped for games that demand numerous hotkeys.

You need ultimate portability

Many on-the-go USB wireless mice come with a slot inside the mouse chassis to store the USB dongle. The Kain 202 doesn’t. It doesn’t bother us that much, but if it would bother you, avoid this mouse.

You’re on a budget

The Kain 202 AIMO is a hundred bucks. For our money, it’s worth the price; this is an excellent product that does its job extremely well. But if you just want a standard wireless gaming mouse, there are cheaper options available.