Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 hair dryer review

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is a top-of-the-range hair dryer that dries hair in no time at all. Using negative ions to speed up drying time, it also regulates the temperature of the air flow to prevent excessive heat build-up. It’s bulky, and noisy – but if you want to dry your hair quickly, it does the job.

One-minute review

Entering the market in 1937, Remington is a well-known name in hair care products. The brand offers a wide range of hair dryers to suit all budgets, and its top-of-the range devices include technology that will quickly blow-dry hair while retaining shine, ensuring your locks remain as healthy as possible.

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is a high-grade hair dryer with a powerful digital motor, which Remington claims provides airflow speeds of up to 80mph / 160kmph, drying hair 50% faster than its existing 2200W models. The hair dryer uses ionic technology, whereby negative ions attach to the hair’s surface to speed up the evaporation of water molecules, while at the same time micro-conditioners are released to preserve the hair’s moisture levels. In addition, a Hydracare Sensor regulates the temperature of airflow to prevent excessive heat build-up, which can damage your hair.

Coming with a much wider-than-usual barrel, and a gold and cream design that bucks the trend for glossy black hair care appliances, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 certainly stands out from the crowd. It has three temperature settings and two speed levels, which are selected using sliders on the front of the unit. LED’s indicate the setting that’s been selected, and in the box you’ll also find three attachments to help create sleek styles as well as soft waves.

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is an expensive hair dryer, although it still comes in far short of Dyson’s rival hair dryer. It’s quick, and for those who want some reassurance that their hair is being cared for, the HydraLuxe Pro is worth the investment.

Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 price and availability

List price: $129.95 / £149.99 / AU$149.99

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001, which is known as the Remington Proluxe HydraCare in the US, is priced at $129.95 / £149.99 / AU$149.99. It’s available now in the UK and Australia from Remington’s website, and from other online retailers such as Amazon. It’s listed as “coming soon” in the US.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Bulky design

Three temperature and two speed settings

Three attachments included

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is a bulky hair dryer: the barrel has a 2.75-inch / 7cm diameter, making it one of the largest on the market. However, at just 6 inches / 15cm deep, it looks more like the Dyson Supersonic than a traditional hair dryer. It weighs in at 1.7lbs / 800g, which means it’s one of the heavier hair dryers on the market – something our arms definitely became aware of while testing.

Remington has bucked the trend of the usual glossy black palette for hair dryers, instead giving the Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 a cream, white and gold finish. Add to this a subtle turquoise access on the filter, and this hair care device certainly stands out.

On the inside, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 has a digital motor, which combines the powerful airflow of salon hair dryers that use an AC (alternating current) motor with the lightweight DC (direct current) motors found in consumer hair dryers – offering the best of both worlds. There are three temperature settings and two speed levels, plus you’ll find three attachments in the box – two sizes of concentrator nozzle and a diffuser.

For those who don’t have a mirror conveniently located next to a power outlet, the 9ft / 3m power cord provides plenty of flexibility.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Prevents heat build-up

Fast drying times

Heavy

On the highest temperature settings, it took just 3 minutes and 47 seconds to fully dry our below-shoulder-length fine hair, making the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 one of the fastest hair dryers we’ve tested to date. On the medium temperature setting this time increased by 1 minute and 33 seconds.

The lowest temperature setting measured just 22 degrees on our temperature probe, meaning it’s more of a cool-shot function. We did attempt to dry hair on this setting, but after six minutes, hair wasn’t even close to being dry. As such, it’s probably best avoided for anything other than setting a style. On all settings hair was left smooth, with very few fly-away strands. However, the hair dryer didn’t quite achieve the same level of shine as the Panasonic EH-NA65.

As well as being one of the fastest hair dryers we’ve tested, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is also the noisiest, measuring 82db on it’s fastest setting. This is equivalent to a diesel truck travelling down the road at 40mph. However, since this will only be for a few minutes at a time, it’s unlikely to bother you too much.

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 felt balanced and comfortable to hold, in either hand (we switched hands, depending upon the side of the head being styled), but it was rather heavy, making our arms ache in just the short drying time. The removable filter is an added bonus, since it makes it easy to keep the hair dryer dust- and lint-free.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001?

Buy it if...

You want to dry hair quickly

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 was super-fast at drying hair in our tests. If you want blow-dried locks in as short a time as possible, it’s worth considering.

You want a choice of attachments

With a concentrator nozzle for sleek, straight styles and a diffuser for soft waves and curls, this is a versatile hair dryer that can help you create a range of styles.

You want to prevent heat build-up

The Hydraluxe Pro’s Hydracare Sensor regulates the temperature of airflow to ensure hair isn’t damaged by excessive heat build-up. If maintaining healthy locks is a priority, then this is a great buy.

Don't buy it if...

You want a compact hair dryer

With a 2.75-inch / 7cm-wide barrel, and an overall height of 13 inches / 33cm, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 is a bulky hair dryer. If you prefer compact hair care appliances, this isn’t the one for you.

You’re on a budget

At $129.95 / £149.99 / AU$149.99, this hair dryer is one of the more expensive models on the market. Those on a budget should consider some of Remington’s entry-level models, or those from Babyliss.

You want a quiet hair dryer

Making the same amount of noise as a diesel truck travelling at 40mph, this is one of the noisiest hair dryers we’ve tested. If you prefer a quiet appliance, then steer clear of this model.

First reviewed: June 2021