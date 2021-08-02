Razer Barracuda X review

Gamers looking for an affordable wireless gaming headset with compatibility across PC, Android and a handful of major consoles should look no further than the Barracuda X. Besides providing comfort for long gaming due to a lightweight design, it provides satisfactory audio quality and battery life. Just be mindful of compromises including lack of Razer Synapse support on PC.

There are more than enough options for quality mid-range gaming headsets with wireless capabilities including the Elo 7.1 Air Wireless RGB PC Gaming Headset , Corsair HS70BT , SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless and HyperX Cloud Alpha . Now, gamers looking for an affordable wire-free solution can add the comparable Razer Barracuda X to the mix. The $99.99 (£99.99, AU$149.99) gaming headset differentiates itself from the pack by offering wireless compatibility across PC, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and Android via a USB-C dongle.

While it only weighs 250g the ultra-lightweight Barracuda X doesn’t slack on the audio. Razer’s Triforce titanium drivers allow the headset to provide 7.1 surround sound compatible with both Spatial Audio for Playstation 5 and PC through THX. Add a promised battery life of up to 20 hours and the Barracuda X definitely deserves consideration among its similarly priced rivals. There are some dubious trade-offs made for those who may use the gaming headset on PC such as the lack of Razer Synapse support and extra fee for using THX Spatial Audio.

Available for half-off the $20 price with purchase of the Barracuda, the THX Spatial Audio app allows users to customize their audio experience. Alongside various EQ presets and calibration tools, there’s even an Application Mixer option that grants the ability to utilize THX Spatial Audio on a per-app basis.

Also, Xbox console users get no love on the wireless front.

Out of the box, the Barracuda X maintains Razer’s signature all black aesthetic with green accents on the microphone on/off switch and LED light once fully charged. Holding the headset , it feels nearly weightless yet it’s built to take a bit of punishment.

Wearing the headset, the Barracuda X is comfortable thanks to the Oval FlowKnit Ear Cushions, Ultra-soft FlowKnit Memory Foam and cushioned headband. During testing, there were moments where it was so comfortable and light enough to forget it was on our head. Everything from the power button, 3.5 wired jack, USB-C charging port, detachable mic port, volume roller and mic switch are easy to reach on the right ear cup.

The Razer Barracuda X shines regardless of platform, whether you’re playing games or just listening to music. Nintendo Switch gamers will be happy to know that it works in both handheld and docked modes which is a huge plus considering its price. This makes the headset seriously versatile during sessions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild or Astral Chain.

And because the headset supports Spatial Audio on PS5, audio in games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal really pop, boosting situational awareness. On Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the USB-C dongle fits snuggly despite being housed in a protective case. Other Android devices’ mileage on that may vary, but it sounds great when playing Xbox Game Pass games on our phone.

Things get tricky on PC, though. For some strange reason, the Barracuda X doesn’t have support from Razer’s Synapse app which means there isn’t any audio customization, app-based firmware updating or even battery level indicator outside of the LED light on the headset itself. The only way to adjust audio to a user’s liking is through the THX Spatial Audio app that costs an extra dub. This also opens up the ability to have a better experience with compatible games like Doom Eternal. THX Spatial Audio does enhance atmosphere alongside situational awareness which is crucial in games like Metro: Exodus.

Though the detachable HyperClear Cardioid microphone isn’t the clearest out of the other headsets mentioned, it does have some decent passive noise cancellation. Communication during games and phone calls on Android devices were clear enough but not the best. Probably best to keep this headset indoors when using the mic.

During general music listening sessions, the Barracuda X offers great performance. Bass gets deep without cracking while treble and mid-tones are more than serviceable. Doesn’t matter if it’s the ultra pop standards of Kylie Minogue, old-school sounds like Willie Hutch or modern Trap stylings by artists like Lil Baby, the headset handles multiple genres quite well.

Despite Razer’s promised 20 hours of battery life, the Barracuda X did pump out a few extra hours between charges. This places the gaming headset on par with rivals there as well. Charging to full via USB-C took a few hours and you can use the headset on PC while it’s charging.

The Barracuda X is definitely the one of the best headsets for gamers looking to switch it up between multiple platforms. That doesn’t even take into account the audio quality, battery life and comfortability. Razer’s Barracuda X should be on the top of anyone’s list for those who need an affordable headset with serious versatility alongside usability – though the need to buy extra software dampens that value a bit.

Buy it if...

You want a single wireless gaming headset as a multi-platform gamer

The Barracuda X can connect wirelessly to PC, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and Android without problem.

You require comfort for long gaming sessions

Weighing 290g, the Razer Barracuda X also features Oval FlowKnit Ear Cushions, Ultra-soft FlowKnit Memory Foam and cushioned headband for a seriously comfortable headset.

You need great audio quality

Gaming and general music listening work fine on the Barracuda X. 7.1 support is also a plus alongside compatibility with Spatial Audio on both PC and Playstation 5.

Don’t buy it if...

You require software support on PC

The Barracuda X works well on its own for PC but the lack of software support through Razer Synapse is a problem. Having to pay an extra $20 for THX Spatial Audio support doesn’t help either.