Starcom F3000 review

Roam between Wi-Fi access points

By VoIP phones 

It looks like a mobile but it's Skype enabled.

Our Verdict

The closest thing to true mobile non-Skype VoIP

For

  • Easy to set up

    Easy to roam betwen access points

    No PC link

Against

  • No Skype support

    Not as good as forthcoming SIP mobile phones

Not only does the F3000 look like it could replace your existing mobile, but SIP support means roaming between different access points and SSID is a very real possibility. The upshot of this means that while being a long way from a true dual-chipset device, it does enable an element of roaming without dropping calls, and best of all, it requires no PC link.

It's also a very straightforward set-up, which scans for the nearest signal and is as easy to link to WEP and WPA connections as any open network. SIP functionality takes it a step further than the other phones here, enabling SMS-like messaging to both other SIP-enabled devices and GSM handsets.

The closest thing to true mobile non-Skype VoIP, and as easy to use and acceptable to look at as any GSM mobile. Tom Dennis