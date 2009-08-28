Acer F900 HD review

Not a bad phone at all, but rivals do a lot of things better

The F900 HD is the second smartphone from Acer since it acquired phone manufacturer E-Ten last year and is a smart-looking handset.

The 3.8-inch screen is bettered in size by some of its rivals on the market, but it still offers impressive clarity, with deep and bright colours. It's great for watching fi lms on, although we found clips often stuttered to a halt and you'll have to lower video quality settings if you want to play them back smoothly.

Acer has installed a generic software shell over the top of the Windows Mobile operating system. It's not as neatly implemented as HTC's TouchFLO software, but it works well in most situations. The onscreen keyboard could be better, however, with poor correction software that can make text messaging tricky.

The handset itself features a pleasing design, with glossy plastics on the front and hardwearing matt-black rubber on the rear. Touch-sensitive hotkeys sit below the screen, for easily navigating the OS and making and receiving calls.

A full range of features are included, with connectivity comprising HSDPA and Wi-Fi for web browsing, and Bluetooth and GPS. With 128MB of RAM, there is ample storage space and more can be added via microSD card. On the rear, a 3.2-megapixel camera produces average images.

The Acer F900 HD is a decent phone and, while it can't match the likes of HTC's Touch Diamond2 for ease of use, it's well made, stylish and feature-packed.

