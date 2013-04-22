Fitbug Air review

Like previous Fitbugs, the Fitbug Air is a small device that acts as a pedometer that records every step you take. By noting each step it can extrapolate the distance you've travelled and the calories you've burned off.

What's rather new and exciting about the Fitbug Air is that it comes with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, enabling you to hook it up to your iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, the latest generation of iPad or the newest iPod touch.

Support for Android apps is apparently coming, though Bluetooth 4.0 adoption hasn't quite taken off with Google's mobile OS.

The Fitbug Air uses the data it collects about your day-to-day activities, and sends it to your device where it will upload the data to an online account. You're able to see the calories you burn, as well as take part in challenges and games designed to keep you fit.

The online part of the Fitbug experience is well designed and comes with extensive coaching plans that can help you get the most out of your exercise. It's not free, though. You can buy the Fitbug Air Premium package for £49.99 /US$59.99, which comes with 12 months membership of fitbug.com, or you can buy the Flexi package for £24.99/US$29.99, which comes with one month's membership.

After the prepaid time is over in both packages you then pay £2.99/US$3.99 a month. It's more expensive than the Nike+ service, where you only need to pay for the app or device once, though it's still cheaper than a gym membership.

Verdict

We found the Fitbug Air to be accurate and responsive when running, and connecting it up to our iPhone 4S was a breeze. You can have more than one person share the Fitbug, which is a nice plus, but having to pay monthly for membership of the website won't be to everyone's tastes.