Though it isn't a total tablet disaster, we simply can't recommend the ViewPad 10s over the competition.

There is a ludicrously thin 9.7-inch shadow over tablet releases at the moment. The iPad 2 has landed, and we judged it the best tablet yet. However, that doesn't stop the march of Apple's competitors.

We first saw the ViewSonic ViewPad 10s at CES, and we quite liked it. However, we also remember the pitiful excuse for modern electronics that is the ViewPad 10 (Note the lack of 's').

Fortunately, the ViewPad 10s has much more in common with the Motorola Xoom than it does its own predecessor, packing in Nvidia's Tegra 2 system on a chip for power. It actually beats Moto's great tablet in one area: Flash is included for internet browsing.

That means twin 1GHz ARM processor cores and powerful graphics capabilities, backed by 512MB of RAM, which should keep Android 2.2 running smoothly on the 10.1-inch 1024 x 600 display.

The ViewPad 10s is very similar in build to the Tap UI-totign Hannspree Hannspad, but while the US-only Viewsonic G Tablet has that same overlay, the Euro-zone 10s has vanilla Android 2.2.

The Hannspad features nearly identical specs to the ViewPad 10s, right down to the multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, so we were interested to compare the two.

The ViewPad 10s also features HDMI output at up to 1080p, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 and a microSD card slot. This last feature is vital, since there's only a few megabtes of built-in memory. A 16GB microSD card is included, but it instantly puts it behind the Hannspad, which had 16GB built in, which could then be expanded further with a memory card.

There are twin speakers on the back, for blasting out all those Flash videos, or your other movies and music. On the front is a camera, rated at 1.3 megapixels. There's no rear-facing camera, which could disappoint some.

There's also a full-size USB port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. No HDMI or USB cables are included in the box, and headphones are absent, too.

The ViewPad 10s is on sale for just under £300.