The iPad 2 is a fantastic device, but typing on the onscreen keyboard is not as quick or as comfortable as using a proper physical keyboard.

iLuv iCK826 iPad case not only protects your iPad, it also makes it easier to use by including a removable Bluetooth wireless keyboard.

The keyboard itself is large enough to use comfortably, yet still light enough to be portable. While we found that the design of the keyboard lacked some of the ergonomic comfort of standalone keyboards, it proved to be a big improvement over relying on the iPad's onscreen keyboard.

The design also meant that it was easy to carry with the iPad – at no point when testing the iLuv iCK826 did we feel like we were lumbered with a bulky accessory.

The keyboard uses its own battery, so it doesn't drain the iPad's charge, and it can be easily removed and reattached to the case via Velcro straps.

Verdict

If you often type on your iPad then this is an excellent choice that can making working on Apple's tablet far more comfortable.