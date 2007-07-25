Works well enough, but you'll get the majority of this from free apps

They might have tiny screens, but 5G iPods and Sony PSPs are commonly used for watching compressed video files. Even mobile phones can be used to watch video on the go. With so many formats around, getting videos to work on your portable device doesn't always go smoothly.

That's why X-OOM has released a product to convert any video file into something suitable for portable media.

With X-OOM Internet Movies 3 (YouTube Edition) you can copy video from a DVD to your hard drive, or transfer it to YouTube or another video-sharing site such as ClipFish or Google Video. You can convert your video files for transferring on to mobile devices, directly from a DVD or a file on your hard drive. The software supports all the usual file formats, including DivX, WMV, AVI and XviD.

Speedy conversion

X-OOM Internet Movies 3 bares all the hallmarks of an X-OOM product, which unfortunately means a drab-looking interface and a slow menu system. The product does boast a variety of file format conversions and the software's big highlight is its speed of conversion: it copied and converted a six-minute video from YouTube in less than two minutes. The finished article was a faithful replication, too.

The Expert Mode gives you options to improve the video that you're converting. There's even a quality indicator that shows you how well your output file will fare in different formats.

Fundamentally, Internet Movies 3 does little wrong, but at £30 it's hardly bargain software. In just ten minutes you can download a combination of free programs that'll do exactly what this one does.

Videora iPod Converter is exceptionally good for both iPod and PSP conversion, and DVD Flick is just the thing for simple DVD editing. Conversions can even be done using Web apps such as www.vixy.net (so there's no need to even install software), although this is a slower approach.