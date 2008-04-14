Bullguard Internet Security 8 review

A strong and effective package, Bullguard can definitely hold its own against the competition

Bullguard Internet Security 8 consists of the standard array of protection tools.

You'll find anti-virus and anti-spyware applications that work together to keep resource needs to a minimum. There's also a firewall that can be set up with a number of options, such as basic level protection where you allow or deny access from external sources.

Cluttered interface

Once you've installed the software, you'll need to go about setting it up.

This means creating a white-list of names and contacts you trust, as well as the websites you visit regularly. This may take a little time to configure, but we found it worthwhile as it prevents legitimate contacts ending up in the spam filter.

The first time you see the interface it may appear a little cluttered, but all the relevant tools have been grouped together and can be found on the left-hand side of the page.

The first time you run the program it will set about checking the integrity of your system, whether it is already infected and dealing with it if it is, and protecting the system.

Online storage

The asking price allows you to put the software on three machines, so you'll be able to protect all the machines in your home.

Included is 5GB of online storage, which means you can back up your most essential files and access them regardless of location. Once you've set the account up, you'll be able to view your folders through Windows Explorer as though it was a standard drive.

This is a great all-round package that has a lot to recommend itself. It's not as immediately easy to use as tools from Norton or McAfee, but it's worth the time setting it up, as we found that once up and running this was a strong and secure level of defence.