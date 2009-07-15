The Escapers Flux 2.20 review

Previously, we weren't impressed by The Escapers Flux, finding it slow, buggy and clunky. This update to the web design tool addresses most of our concerns.

The result is an app that's still far from perfect but nonetheless is improved from the first version.

On firing up Flux, you can start from scratch (also utilising built-in boilerplates for page columns), base a design around a built-in template, or edit an existing site.

Flux no longer demolishes existing designs, although it does muddy code with inline styles when changes are made.

In terms of interface, the main view builds on the promise of its predecessor, with visual clues regarding element padding, margins and relationships. Context menus are well used throughout for making changes, and the revised toolbar makes adding elements simpler. Code is accessible and editable for any selected element.

In general, Flux feels snappier, although the Site Manager remains sluggish. While bugs lurk, none are deal breakers, and with more polish, this feature-rich app could even give Dreamweaver a run for its money.

As it is, Flux sits awkwardly between consumer and professional apps, not catering fully to either audience. However, while this version's code shortcomings mean it's still unsuitable for pros, the upgrade is a good choice if you've outgrown iWeb or don't get on with RapidWeaver.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview