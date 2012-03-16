D-Link Home Network Camera DCS-942L review

The D-Link Enhanced Wireless N Day/Night Home Network Camera DCS-942L is obviously aimed at first-time users of network cameras.

The setup was one of the quickest and easiest we've experienced, with a clear walkthrough guiding us through the process - a far cry from the complex and time consuming installations of older and more advanced network cameras.

The camera is supplied with an Ethernet cable, but you can also connect to the network wirelessly via WPS, which gives you a bit of leeway when positioning it.

During the setup you're asked to set up a mydlink account, which lets you log in and see a live stream from any internet connected device. There's also a mydlink app for iOS and Android.

The web interface is clear and easy to use, with options for viewing the feed full screen, taking snapshots, recording footage and choosing where to store the video files. You can also zoom in and out, though this simply magnifies the pixels, with blocky results.

The video itself, at 640 x 480 pixels, is clear, detailed and smooth, even when played back on a remote laptop via Wi-Fi. Although the interface is simple, a little exploration reveals advanced tools, like motion control and the ability to record to an SD card.

Night vision also works well thanks to four infrared LEDs around the lens, and is activated automatically when light levels drop.

This is a great starter camera for anyone interested in home surveillance.

