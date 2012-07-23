Some gaming mice are happy to just add a few buttons, have an angular design and dark colours and leave it at that. Other gaming mice take their role more seriously, and the Ozone Radon Opto definitely falls into the latter camp. As you'd expect there are configurable extra buttons, though not as many as the Mad Catz Cyborg M.M.O. 7 or even the Logitech G700 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

The Ozone Radon Opto does have built-in memory for storing macros and button configurations, though, and a switch for altering the DPI, and therefore its sensitivity, on the fly. This last feature is always a welcome one, and we feel it can give you a competitive edge with a lot of games.

It's quite large, and there is the obligatory 'menacing' design, but it feels very comfortable to hold and use. The buttons are well spaced, so you're not stretching or cramping your fingers.

For extra customisation the Ozone Radon Opto comes with five 4.5g weights that you can add and remove to alter the mouse's weight, which helps you configure the Ozone Radon Opto so that it is perfectly suited to your needs.

Verdict

Overall the Ozone Radon Opto is an excellent gaming mouse that's easy to configure and comfortable to use - something we can't say about many of its competitors.