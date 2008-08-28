Logitech v550 Nano review

Handles extremely well and sports one of the smallest USB receivers we've seen

Logitech has dozens of different mice on the shelves at any one time, though not all are Mac-compatible like this one.

The v550 comes with a small plastic peg that sticks to your laptop lid and clips into a shoe on the base of the mouse. You then hang the mouse from the peg when you carry the laptop around.

Compact and comfortable

When clipped to the peg, the mouse powers down. It powers up automatically when you slide it out from the grip, plus there's a separate manual on/off button. The tiny USB receiver tucks away into the mouse when not in use. The two supplied AA batteries are good for 18 months' use.

You get two buttons, a scroll wheel and a scroll-wheel click. (You need to download a free software driver from Logitech to enable sideways scroll and the application switch button.)

Overall, the mouse is comfortable to use and tracked well on all of our test surfaces.