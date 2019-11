It's very nice and all that, but we'd like a bit more for this kind of money

This glossy black luxury deck is the sharp-suited Italian gent of the keyboard world.

From the mirror-finish black chassis to the softly pulsing blue Razer logo, it's a reet sexy keyboard and acts as a two-port USB hub and an audio extender.

Media and programmable function keys sweeten the deal, but at 85 notes (OMFG, etc), you'd expect a few tidy little extras, wouldn't you? Like, we dunno, a SOLID GOLD PIG? Crikey Moses!