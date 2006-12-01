Trending

Saitek AV8R Joystick review

A decent joystick at a highly affordable price

By Joysticks and gamepads 

Our Verdict

Affordable, but sort out those switches

For

  • Surprisingly sturdy

Against

  • Switches not very tactile

It was only recently that we were lamenting the lack of good PC joysticks and look what should arrive but an affordable, chunky flight stick from long-time waggle-tech supremo Saitek.

The ludicrously monickered AV8R joystick is a pinch at £20 but seems sturdy enough to survive even the most canopy-rattling dogfights.

The neat split throttle is a feature not often seen on budget twigs, and the big red button is always a welcome addition to any combat-orientated peripheral. Our only gripe is that the four switches aren't as tactile as we'd like. Still, there's no shortage of buttons to configure.