Targus USB Hub for Mac review

A no frills USB hub designed to work with your Mac

Targus USB Hub for Mac
The Targus USB Hub is one of the nicest looking USB hubs available and suits travellers too

Our Verdict

A useful and practical device that's ideal for travellers

For

  • Good fold away strap
  • Nice design
  • Dust and dirt resistant

Against

  • Cable can cause hub to sit off the surface

Clearly aimed at travellers, Targus's 4-port USB Hub for Mac is tough enough to take the knocks, and there are no trailing leads to tangle.

The cable is a little inflexible, which sometimes prevents the hub from sitting flat on your desk, but this isn't much of a problem.

Overall, it's ideal for use on the go. The cable wraps snugly around the hub, leaving no exposed ports or plugs.

Being rubber, it offers protection against impact damage, but also prevents dust and dirt getting in.

