Pinnacle's sturdy little stick is a good, solid performer at a good, solid price.

Coming in at under the price of the (entirely reasonable) Avermedia, but lacking the FM radio capability, there's little to choose between them.

The weeny remote control might be a little bit too small for your meaty man-claws, and we found the software suite slightly annoying but otherwise it's a fine contender if you're looking to juggle analogue and digital signals.