Patriot Supersonic USB 3.0 64GB review

Amazing high-speed reads are totally offset and ruined by slow writes, unless you're only going to be dealing with large files that is.

The Patriot Supersonic 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive is the latest addition to the growing list of new drives clamouring to make the most of USB 3.0's capacious amounts of bandwidth.

So, make the most of your unloved USB 3.0 ports and pick up some high-speed storage,

But as we've seen flash memory has its own foibles where it can work like lightning in one direction and then run like treacle uphill in another.

At 64GB this is already at the larger end of the current market, couple that with a USB 3.0 interface and this could be an exceptionally portable and exceptionally fast thumb-sized block of storage.

If you're willing to pay for it.

At this price range you could pick up an internal 64GB SSD or a portable HDD tens of times bigger, but obviously that's a choice you'll make based on your functional needs.