Kingston HyperX 64GB DataTraveler 3.0 review

Kingston's HyperX brand has a good reputation in memory components, such as the Kingston HyperX Genesis 2,133MHZ 16GB RAM, and in solid state hard drives such as the Kingston HyperX 240GB SSD.

But can the products Kingston creates for the outside of our PCs work as well as the ones inside them? Our first impressions of the Kingston HyperX 64GB DataTraveler 3.0 USB flash drive is encouraging. It has a huge capacity - more than enough for holding your movies, music and documents.

Still, if 64GB isn't enough, you can get 128GB or the absolutely huge (capacity wise) 256GB versions.

The drive is encased in a solid casing that does a good job of protecting it. The only minor complaint we have here is that the cap that protects the USB plug could be easily lost, making the Kingston HyperX DataTraveler 3.0 more susceptible to damage. It's also a bit bulky, which might mean you have to rearrange your USB devices plugged into your PC to ensure it fits.

The USB 3.0 interface makes transferring your large files to and from the Kingston HyperX DataTraveler 3.0 nice and quick. In our tests we were very impressed with the Kingston HyperX DataTraveler 3.0's performance, achieving very fast sequential write speeds of 104.29MB/s and read speeds of 207.70MB/s. We then copied over a 1.36GB file to the USB drive, and it took just 39 seconds to complete.

Verdict

Overall the Kingston HyperX DataTraveler 3.0 is a fast, rugged and extremely useful USB flash drive.