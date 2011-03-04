Western Digital Scorpio Black 750GB review

Fast-performing, well-priced small format drive which would make an interesting solution for a number of platforms, not necessarily all notebook-based.

Western Digital's Scorpio Black 750GB notebook drive is another in the recent spurt of high-capacity laptop HDDs such as the Toshiba MK7559GSXP and Toshiba MK1059GSM.

But if you want to get a faster hard drive for your notebook, which route do you go down? There are compromises to be made…

Do you sacrifice capacity for out and out performance? An SSD is the obvious choice if so.

But what about large capacity and performance? Unless you have very deep pockets, a high-cap SSD is out of the question. So you're left with no other choice than a mechanical drive, which in the case of a notebook drive usually means a spin speed of 5,400rpm.

Hardly going to set the world on fire, right?

Well Western Digital may just have the answer in the form of the WD7500BPKT. The latest member of the Scorpio Black family combines a hefty 750GB capacity with a none too sluggish 7,200rpm spin speed, and all for well under a hundred quid.

A bit of a bargain, we think.