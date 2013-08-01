Sandisk Extreme II 240GB review

Sandisk has joined the Marvell chipset club for its latest SSD, and the Extreme II 240GB is a rather tasty bit of silicon. But with so many drives using the same controller, are we not entering into the SandForce territory of days gone by, where all drive performance was relatively equal? Not really, and here's why.

The process for an SSD manufacturer used to be: Grab a controller chipset off the shelf, bung some memory chips onto a PCB, and you're in the SSD business. Well, that's what it felt like for a while, what with everyone jumping on the SandForce bandwagon, and the fact that SandForce controllers come with ready-cooked firmware and few options to stand out.

At least, that was true until Intel came along with its own take on SandForce SSDs, but even then, the performance profile was all very familiar. We suspect Intel's tweaks to the SandForce firmware focused on reliability.

These days, of course, the customer chipset of choice is none other than the Marvell 9187. The difference is, you have to bring your own firmware to the party - Marvell doesn't supply one.

That mainly means two things. For starters, the barriers to entry are that bit higher because you have to have enough nerds on the payroll to develop a full-on firmware. Secondly, it means there's a little more variation between SSDs based on ostensibly the same controller.

In the old days you saw SandForce on the spec sheet and you knew exactly what to expect. That's not the case with the Marvell controller.

Benchmarks

4K random read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 21

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 19

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 26

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 22

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 20

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 18

Zip file decompression

ZIP: Seconds: Quicker is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 23

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 23

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 24

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 23

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 24

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 22

4K random write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 18

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 50

Crucial M500 480GB: 54

Intel 520 480GB: 19

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 54

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 51

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 54

Seagate 600 480GB: 44

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 18

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 45

Sequential read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 505

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 503

Crucial M500 480GB: 492

Intel 520 480GB: 499

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 504

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 520

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 515

Seagate 600 480GB: 508

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 502

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 514

Sequential read performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 551

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 556

Crucial M500 480GB: 539

Intel 520 480GB: 545

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 551

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 561

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 555

Seagate 600 480GB: 554

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 538

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 552

Sequential write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 298

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 470

Crucial M500 480GB: 414

Intel 520 480GB: 218

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 497

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 500

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 468

Seagate 600 480GB: 437

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 259

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 469

Sequential write performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 519

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 506

Crucial M500 480GB: 432

Intel 520 480GB: 475

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 534

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 535

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 518

Seagate 600 480GB: 473

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 465

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 519

Verdict

What sort of a fist has SanDisk made of the 9187 chipset in this latest Extreme II SSD, then? Pretty stellar, actually.

Direct comparisons with the other Marvell 9187 drive in this test, the Crucial M500, are tricky due to the gap in capacity. The number of memory chips per channel does influence performance. But there's little doubt SanDisk has done a great job.

There really are no weak points in the performance package. What's more, SanDisk serves up a meaty five-year warranty as standard, which should cover the vast majority of users very comfortably indeed.