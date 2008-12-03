OWC Mercury On-the-Go Triple 320GB review

It's not cheap, but it's fast, solid, and bundles some good hardware and software

While other rival drives stand apart with a healthy dollop of style, Other World Computing makes its Mercury Triple special with some welcome goodies.

Particularly gratifying is the inclusion of good-quality cables; there's one for USB, one for FireWire 800, and a very useful and surprisingly rare FireWire 800 to 400 cable.

And because there are two FireWire 800 ports on the rear of the drive, you can mix up and daisychain FireWire peripherals.

There's also some useful freeware and full versions of software, including Prosoft's competent Data Backup 3.

Performance is generally very good. It's very slightly faster than the Iomega Helium over USB, but trounces it when connected over FireWire 800, clocking in at well over 40MB/sec for sequential read and write.

It's not sold in the UK, so you have to factor in another $40 or so for international shipping, but it's worth it.