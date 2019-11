It may look expensive, but you're paying for the sturdy construction

The Survivor is pricey for an 8GB drive.

But then, it's packed with fast chips, and housed in aircraft-grade aluminium, for the major selling point of the Flash Survivor GT is its sheer toughness.

The cap is screw-on, and Corsair claims watertightness to 200 metres, plus the body is incredibly tough - no amount of boot-stamping dented it.

Transfer speeds are in the upper echelons too for this highly desirable (and well 'ard) item.