OCZ Flex XLC PC2-9200 review

At first glance it might look a bit like OCZ's new range of performance memory has been inspired by Corsair's Dominator, but if you were to pry apart those big metal fins, you'd find a very different story inside.

Not only does that aluminium and copper bulk provide excellent passive cooling - there's also a channel for water inside. If you have a water-cooled rig, simply plug a couple of extra pipes onto the Flex XLC and overclock the hell out of it.

Specifications-wise, it has the highest latency scores in its class, but with watercooling in harness, you'll be able to bring those down with a few minutes' of careful tweaking. What we do like, though, is that although there's a price premium for the fancy 'spreader, it's not as much as you'd think.