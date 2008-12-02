GEIL DDR3 Ultra PC3-14400 1,800MHz review

With the Golden Emperor International offering we have a DDR3 kit that can runs above the 1,600MHz specification, which means it's going to require a very ﬂexible motherboard to run it at full speed.

The GEIL DDR3 Ultra is only available in a 2GB kit at the higher speed, which, of course, lowers the overall performance in comparison to the 4GB and 6GB kits.

The lower timings compared to some rival kit bring in the extra performance, on throughput, although several of the competition still had slightly better read and write speed results.

If you have a board that supports 1,800MHz, and you're not running a 64-bit OS, then it's worth a punt, but 4GB or more is still really the best way to go.