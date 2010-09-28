A-Data XPG Plus 1866+ review

Looks sexy and hits high clocks, but similar performance can be had for a lot less cash

How much is cooling a factor for high performance memory? Expert opinion, you might say, is divided. Still, we're sure about one thing. If anything is holding back the A-Data XPG Plus 1866+ triple-channel memory kit, it ain't cooling.

We know this because the XPG Plus has perhaps the most elaborate heat dissipation arrangement we've seen on any memory stick. Each DIMM is clamped by a pair of anodised alloy plates from which springs a pair of heat pipes that in turn feed into an array of cooling fins. It's quite a sight, and has the added advantage of being passive.

Notably, however, there are no fans. That should make for an interesting comparison with Corsair's optionally fan-cooled Dominator GT kit. On the upside, fans tend to provide more effective cooling. On the downside, they also tend to collect dusty, become whiney and generally suffer mechanical failure.

Beyond peace of mind, the real benefits of the A-Data XPG Plus's complex cooling solution are hard to quantify. We can at least confirm the heat pipes and cooling fins do an effective job of keeping temperatures under control. Even at high clocks and under full load, the DIMMs themselves are only slightly warm to the touch.

Lower temperatures are always a good thing when it comes to component longevity, of course. Whether they really help memory performance, on the other hand, is open to debate.

Still, there's no doubting this is one of the quickest triple-channel DDR3 kits around. With a maximum overclock of 2,133MHz, it's certainly got some chops in terms of raw frequency.

At that speed, however, measured bandwidth is actually beginning to fall off. That just goes to show chasing higher clocks isn't always a great idea when it comes to memory performance.

If you're looking for an explanation, memory timings are often problematical at really high frequncies. But whatever the truth, the A-Data's table-topping overclock does not translate into world-beating performance in real world applications.

Moreover, this kit does its best work at 1,866MHz. At that frequency, it cracks the 30GBps barrier, posts some handy gaming frame rates and delivers low latency. In other words, it does the works. The only slight snag is that the same can be said of Corsair's much cheaper XMS3 triple-channel kit. In fact, it does all that and more without fancy cooling paraphernalia or a premium price tag.