The SilverStone Strider Essential Series 500W is particularly suited to standard desktop users and casual gamers. It can deliver power to a range of system components that include mid-ranged PCI Express graphics cards.

Under load, the SilverStone Strider Essential Series 500W ST50F-ES achieved 100 per cent of the manufacturer's claimed performance based on real-world scenarios involving the most commonly used 12 volt rails.

In terms of total efficiency, the SilverStone Strider Essential Series 500W ST50F-ES lagged slightly behind other lower-range power supplies like the Xigmatek NRPPC602 600W and the Antec TruePower 550W. However, it gained significant ground in terms of standby efficiency, and was one of the best performers on test.

Another big win for this PSU was the low decibel noise compared to similar power supplies, such as the OCZ StealthXStream 2 600W and the Corsair HX 650W, with it being among the quietest under test.

Its 120mm fan performed well venting heat, helping to keep the PC cooler on the inside, and the cables did not significantly heat up during high loads.

We were also impressed that the rails were all within the ATX-specified tolerances and that the SilverStone Strider Essential Series 500W ST50F-ES produced an almost jitter free voltage reading at 75 per cent load, making a near flat line to show minimal electrical interference.

For what is effectively a budget PSU, we can excuse its basic black casing, complimented by a black fan and the standard rear honeycomb grate, used as an exhaust to vent excess heat. The build quality of the 500W Strider is generally good.

It's a standard design with dimensions of 140 x 85 x 150mm and the SilverStone PSU comes in at a lightweight 1.474kg. The manufacturers' stated AC power input is 115-230 v 6.5A 60 Hz.

The SilverStone Strider Essential Series 500W only comes with a basic total of 12 output connectors; 1x ATX 20/24-pin connector, 1x CPU 8-pin connector, 1x PCI Express 6/8-pin connector, 1x PCI Express 6-pin connector, 4x SATA connectors, 3x 4-pin peripheral (MOLEX) connectors, and 1x floppy connector.

Overall, this PSU performed extremely well. It could further benefit by improving total power efficiency but it matched the manufacturer's specifications for 100 per cent of the load tests and produced minimal electrical noise.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview