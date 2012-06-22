ThermalTake Water 2.0 Performer review

Hoping to take the water-cooling world by storm is Thermaltake with its Water 2.0 range. This is its budget offering, the Thermaltake Water 2.0 Performer.

General rule of life number 3: water and anything electrical should never mix. As a life lesson, keeping to that rule will generally lead to a longer life.

Only it seems nobody told the enthusiast's in the computing community, as water-cooling has long been a way for serious overclockers to keep things cool.

Times change, of course, and water cooled PCs are now offered by system builders as a matter of course.

Thanks to the arrival of fully enclosed kits, like this Water 2.0 Performer, liquid-cooling is now within everybody's reach. The latest of these kits to hit the labs bench comes from the guys that know a thing or two about cooling; Thermaltake.

Vital stats

Water block

- Copper

Radiator dimensions

- 151 x 120 x 27mm

Fans

- 2x 120mm (1,200 - 2,000RPM)

Tube length

- 326mm

Weight

- 815g

Benchmarks

To test the coolers we used a Sapphire Pure Platinum Z77K motherboard and an Intel Core i7 3770K first at its standard 3.5GHz speed and then we overclocked it to 4.5GHz for some of the tests.

To stress the CPU we ran the Small FFT's test of Prime95 for 20 minutes using the RealTemp utility to measure the core temperature's, averaging out the temperature for all the cores.

Stock cooling performance

Overclocked cooling performance