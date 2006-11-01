Asus Chilly Vent LUX review

The packaging claims that this is a 'charming looking' case fan. We beg to differ, unless, by 'charming', Asus means 'boasts an eye-bleeding colour clash'. The eye-watering bright green fan aside, this does at least have a number of significant improvements over similar coolers.

The CPU contact plate is noticeably larger than normal, and the heat sink has been expanded along with it, which leads to improved cooling. The bracketing is pretty much standard AMD cooler fare, but this does of course mean it's easy to install, and in terms of volume, how does a mere 25dB sound? Pretty quiet, actually. PCFormat staff