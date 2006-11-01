Trending

Asus Chilly Vent LUX review

A 'charming looking' case fan? Oh, come on

By Cooling 

It's not pretty, but it works.

Our Verdict

Pug-ugly neon it may be, but it'll cool any rig

For

  • Easy to install

    Low noise

Against

  • Looks terrible

The packaging claims that this is a 'charming looking' case fan. We beg to differ, unless, by 'charming', Asus means 'boasts an eye-bleeding colour clash'. The eye-watering bright green fan aside, this does at least have a number of significant improvements over similar coolers.

The CPU contact plate is noticeably larger than normal, and the heat sink has been expanded along with it, which leads to improved cooling. The bracketing is pretty much standard AMD cooler fare, but this does of course mean it's easy to install, and in terms of volume, how does a mere 25dB sound? Pretty quiet, actually. PCFormat staff