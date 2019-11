Very expensive for what it is, and another case of paying over the odds for a device with 'i' at the beginning of its title

Synology seems to think that because its device is prefixed with an i, it can charge a premium; this is pretty pricey for a simple enclosure.

Still, it's nice enough, but it's prone to scratches, and doesn't come with any kind of carry case to protect it.

A reliable device, but there are definitely better - and less costly - solutions on offer.